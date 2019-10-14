INL Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Many gathered in Idaho Falls today at the Idaho National Laboratory Research and Educational Campus for the ceremonial ribbon cutting for two brand new buildings.
The two buildings are the Cybercore Integration Center and the Collaborative Computing Center.
Both buildings are an endeavor by the state and INL to expand collaboration and employment opportunities for university students in Idaho.
Dr. Mark Peters, director of INL, said "the mission of the buildings is exciting. It excites kids to want to stay in the Idaho universities, work in collaboration in with the lab and hopefully actually stay in Idaho."
Other big names that are in partnership with the new buildings are the public Idaho universities, by way of research programs being hosted at the campus.
Dr. Peters said of the programs, "it's in partnership with Idaho State University, Boise State University, University of Idaho, and the community colleges and it's research and education around computing and cyber security research as well."
The programs hopefully will not only create jobs in high demand fields that are beneficial for many but allow Idaho to excel in cyber security.
The 2 new buildings will create a brighter future for cyber security and Idaho as a state.
Many are excited for the new developments that the buildings and programs will bring to the cyber security field.
Lt. governor Janice McGeachin, said of the blossoming campus,"it's really exciting because the sky's the limit, and we really are leading in Idaho, and leading the nation in cyber security."
In 2020 INL looks to bring in Sawtooth, their newest supercomputer, to the Collaborative Computing Center.
