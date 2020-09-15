The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello:
The Portneuf River Vision is looking for input on the future of a pair of Pocatello parks.
Recently, the group unveiled a round of updated designs for Centennial Park and Rainey Park, and now they’re looking for your input on the plans. Citizens are invited to complete the 20-question survey at surveymonkey.com/r/27MTYSX and answer questions about how often they use the parks, what they use them for, and more. The answers will help the Portneuf River Vision determine which aspects of the park are a priority for residents.
“After getting feedback last summer, the City worked with our design team, and we are thrilled with the concept that they’ve created,” said Hannah Sanger, Science and Environment Division Administrator. “The current design now features a grassy amphitheater with cement platforms for performers, multiple pavilions and picnic shelters, a seasonal wetland that users can walk through, numerous access points to the Portneuf River, a bike park, and more.”
The questionnaire takes about 10 to 20 minutes to complete. Responses will be accepted until September 21.
“The feedback we get now will be used to help us further refine park plans, and will also provide us with ‘before’ data on park use today,” Sanger said.
To view the latest round of designs, visit river.pocatello.us/2020-centennial-park-plans/.
For more information on the Portneuf River Vision, visit river.pocatello.us.
