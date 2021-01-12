For nearly two years we've been following the City of Chubbuck's progress of getting a new city hall. In about six months the new location will be completed, and we have a sneak peek inside the building.
"At this point, we're right on schedule," says Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England. "If everything continues to go to plan, we should be moving in here in July."
Construction is in full swing at the new 26,000-square-foot Chubbuck City Hall building on the corner of Linden Ave. and Burley Dr.
"The big thing is that we were cramped over there like you wouldn't believe," Mayor England says about the current location. Before construction of the new city hall began, the city took more than a year coming up with potential solutions. "We had two basic options," the mayor says. He continues, "We could remodel -- we could do all those kinds of things -- we could add on, but when we sat down with the professionals and went over the costs this was the more beneficial in cost."
The two-story building is meant to last with extra space to add more offices as the city grows. When the city moves operation to the new edifice, the current city hall will continue to serve the public for the foreseeable future. "As soon as we move out of the old city hall, they're ready to go -- they're chomping at the bit -- and they're ready to remodel that into a top notch, high technical police headquarters," adds the mayor.
Right next door to the remodeled police station will be a new animal shelter. The construction for both of those projects can start when the new city hall is finished this summer.
"We definitely know that we're going to grow into this building," says England. "To me, that's the great opportunity that we recognize that we have at this time (which) is taking care of future needs as well as those needs of today."
The city was not able to hold a public ground breaking ceremony due to the pandemic, but is looking at options for an open house this summer.
The total budget for the new city hall, police station remodel and animal shelter totals $15-million.The mayor says taxes will not increase nor will the public be asked to pass any bonds.
