Weather Alert

...Warm Winter Storm to Bring Snow, Rain, Freezing Precipitation and Wind... .A storm coming in from the Pacific is bringing large amounts of warm moist air into the northern Rockies and Great Basin this evening. The moist air first moves in well above the ground, which stays cold. This warm layer will be able to at least partially melt the snow crystals as they fall, which then re-freeze on objects like sidewalks and roadways as the precipitation re-enters the below freezing temperatures near the ground. This will occur mainly tonight and into Wednesday morning, making for a slick and very hazardous travel situation for anyone planning or expecting to travel through eastern Idaho tonight and Wednesday.=. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, most of the Snake River plain, the Wood River foothills and the Teton Valley. It appears as though the larger cities of American Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, and Idaho Falls will see little or no ice, but to the west of this part of the Interstate 15 corridor there will be icy conditions on roads headed to the Arco Desert such as U S Routes 20 and 26. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult and hazardous on most highways and streets in the affected area. Wind of 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts will also hamper driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&