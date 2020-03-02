James Lipton, longtime host of “Inside the Actors Studio,” has died.
His wife Kedakai Lipton tells the New York Times and the Hollywood Reporter that he died Monday in his New York home from bladder cancer. He was 93.
Lipton interviewed hundreds of master actors and Hollywood luminaries for nearly 25 years on Bravo's “Inside the Actors Studio,” including Paul Newman, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro and Glenn Close.
The Detroit-born actor-turned-academic became an unlikely talk show host and celebrity when he began the show that also served as a class for his Actors Studio students.
