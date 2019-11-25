Instead of teaching history, a local elementary school will soon be history.
For years students walked the halls of Bonneville Elementary School in one of the most culturally diverse neighborhoods in Pocatello.
Now it sits empty and the windows that students used to gaze out of during class, are now all boarded up.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 announced back in October that the board of trustees approved a letter of intent from Neighbor Works of Pocatello for the sale of the Bonneville Elementary School property for $250,000 dollars.
“Back in the day it was a neighborhood school and it was great, vibrant place,” says Mark Dahlquist, Executive Director, Neighbor Works Pocatello.
Neighbor Works of Pocatello says the old Bonneville Elementary School was built back in the 1920’s, but it’s been vacant for the last 17 years and the building itself is 27,000 square feet and sits on a full city block.
“Where the school had been vacant for 17 years, and that’s just kind of a hole in that neighborhood right now that we just saw a real opportunity you know to do something, to do some housing and bring back some life to that neighborhood,” says Dahlquist.
Dahlquist says they’ve been working with the Bonneville neighborhood association during the process.
“We’ve been very careful to get the needs of the community and assess that and overwhelmingly the majority of folks we talked to, including the ones that live within the neighborhood, they’re on board with this idea and they’re excited,” says Dahlquist.
Currie Istre lives across the street form Bonneville Elementary. She says that although she has no connection to the school, her landlord does.
“She grew up in this house and used to walk across the street to come over and go to school and everything, so she kind of has some emotional ties I guess,” says Currie Istre, Bonneville Neighborhood Resident.
And some community members say they would like to see the school preserved.
“Any historical buildings that are of that era, I feel a strong connection to because the age of my grandmother and how long she had grown up here in the community,” says Sylvia Buck, Pocatello Resident.
But after almost two decades of a vacant building in the area, Dahlquist says it’s time to do something different and taking the school out and building new housing is what they intend to do.
“For Pocatello to grow and for the entire community to be strong, that our inner central neighborhoods need to be strong as well and so with the Bonneville school project coming to fruition, right in the center of Pocatello, that’s going to bring new life and new vibrancy there,” says Dahlquist.
Neighbor Works of Pocatello hopes to obtain the building by the first of the year.
