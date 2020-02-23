Dozens of volunteers gathered over the weekend to help out at the Idaho Food Bank.
Over 60 volunteers from the Portneuf Interfaith group came together to package thousands of pounds of bulk oats.
The two pound bags of oats will then be distributed to families in need, all around Southeast Idaho.
Idaho Food Bank officials say volunteer groups like this are important to the food bank.
“I mean last year alone, the work that was done by volunteers was enough for 30 full-time employees and so things like this, we can’t do by ourselves,” says Kia Shaw, Eastern Idaho Branch Manager, Idaho Food Bank.
“It’s so easy for each of us to forget how provident our circumstances have been, how lucky we are and I think it’s important that everyone takes the chance to give back to the community,” says Matthew Gough, Interfaith Group Volunteer.
If you are interested in volunteering at the Idaho Food Bank, you can go to www.idahofoodbank.org
