August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day and organizations across the state put together local demonstrations.
This morning, the Hope and Recovery Resource Center displayed nearly 240 shoes and purple balloons on the steps of the Bannock County Courthouse.
Each pair of shoes represents a person from Idaho who died by a drug overdose in 2017.
This is the first year the organization has done a demonstration on International Overdose Day in Pocatello, but the group plans on doing it yearly from here out.
The group hopes that these demonstrations will get the community talking about a serious issue.
Executive Director, Hope and Recovery Resource Center Christopher Daniels says, "I really feel privileged to be here today to be able to help bring this message, and the people you see here working today that are associated with Hope and Recovery, they're peers at Hope and Recovery. We've all struggled with our demons, and with substance abuse, and mental health issues. We found solutions. And so, that's why were are here today. It's not hopeless. There's hope and there's a way out."
