International Parklet Day Draws Community to Old Town

Parking spaces were the place to be in Old Town Pocatello for International Parklet Day on Saturday.
It’s the second year ‘Old Town’ has participated in the international event.
Businesses in Old Town created an area in parking spots where people could sit and enjoy the outdoor urban spaces on Main Street.
Businesses also offered dinner and drink specials along with shopping sales during the Parklet Event.
Event organizers say it’s a great way to bring the community to the Old Town area.
“The idea is to set up something interactive for people to sit or to do something in that normally would be a parking spot and so it’s really cool to see all of the ideas that all of these businesses are coming up with. Everybody is so unique,” says Lisa Brian, Old Town Pocatello Event Coordinator.
The event coordinator says they had more Parklets set up this year than last year, so the event is growing in business participation.
Old Town’s next event is the Pumpkin Festival on October 5th.
