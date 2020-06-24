June is recognized as internet safety month and with school being out, more kids are online and gaming throughout the summer which puts them at a bigger risk of getting scammed.
The Better Business Bureau is reminding parents that unfortunately scammers are aware of this and will target kids for fake contests and giveaways by asking for banking or credit card information.
Most kids may have access to this since some accounts need it to have credit on it.
Recently nearly 300,000 Nintendo accounts were hacked and any credit on the account was wiped clean.
Scammers often target kid's emails with junk mail that may tempt them to purchase items that they never will receive because the website is phony.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB said, "Whether you're clicking on a link on Facebook, or you're downloading an app or a game, you want to be sure what information you're putting in there and what that company is going to do with it."
Inputting payment information into certain apps is also risky because free apps typically have paid features and sometimes children don't understand that what they're doing is costing their parents money.
