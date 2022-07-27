She is a country music singer/songwriter who is not only burning up the charts, but bringing home the accolades.
Born in a small town in Canada, Tenille Arts started singing and performing at 8-years-old. In 2015, she moved to Nashville to pursue a career in the music industry. She has released three albums and top 10 charting songs like "Somebody Like That" and "Give It To Me Straight."
She has also been winning awards like the Canadian Country Music Association's Rising Star of the Year in 2020 and is nominated for the 2022 CCMA's Entertainer of the Year, Fan's Choice, and Female Artist of the Year.
On July 30, Tenille will be performing at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. Wednesday morning, we talked with her about what people can expect at a Tenille Arts concert.
"it's very high energy,” explains Tenille Arts, “we love to play songs that people want to hear. We've got a few really fun covers and medleys and things that are great. You know, we take people all the way back to the nineties, some of my biggest inspirations and just songs that I love from back then. So, we kind of have all of that and then we have a lot of the songs from my new album called “Girl to Girl.” So, we're just kind of it's a mixture of all the things, but we're definitely there to have a good time, so I hope people come ready for that."
The Tenille Arts concert with opening artist Tyler Braden is Saturday, July 30, 6:00 p.m. at The Port. Tickets are available at countryconcertseries.com.
