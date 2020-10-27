The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said around 9 a.m. on Saturday, jail deputies found 28-year-old Pedro Lopez unresponsive in his cell.
Deputies administered CPR until ambulance crews arrived. Lopez was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he passed away on Tuesday.
According to BCSO, the department contacted the Tri-County Sheriff's Association to investigate Lopez's death. That investigation is ongoing and police have not yet released any other information.
