It isn't a bouncy house, it's a city's water tank. It is an unconventional building method saving the City of Iona money.
Friday morning, Dome Technology aired up a water tank that will soon hold one million gallons of city water.
Project Manager for Dome Technology Daren Wheeler says, "It'll take the shape in the next few days. As the air pressure increases, it'll take the finished product shape and then all that construction takes place on the inside."
Over the next few weeks, concrete will be sprayed on the inside of the dome in layers until the desired thickness is accomplished. This has some advantages over a traditional water tank.
Vice President of Engineering at Dome Technology Jason South says, "The best available technology for water tanks is a post-tension or prestressed concrete water tanks. And really, there hasn't been a whole lot of competition in that arena."
That technology will allow for this million-dollar tank to be used for decades to come and saved tax payers nearly $400,000 in upfront costs.
Construction will continue through November but the air-filled structure is what the water tank will look like when it is finished. Workers say that if the tank is maintained properly, it should last the community almost a hundred years.
The longevity of this type may lead to Dome Technology building other water tanks far outside Southeast Idaho.
South says, "So, we've developed these three projects here in Southeast Idaho and we plan on taking it to the world. Just like we have the other projects."
The new Iona water tank will hold one million gallons of water. That's double the current tank's capacity.
