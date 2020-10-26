"As I came closer, I realized they weren't shooting into the bank, they were shooting down the ravine."
Laurel Grant, a Pocatello resident, recalls the end of her hike that went from peaceful to tense in a matter of minutes.
She was hiking in the popular Lead Draw area in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest when the incident occured.
Later, Grant posted about her experience on a local trails group on Facebook explaining what happened that Sunday afternoon.
She learned that this was not a one off experience and that many others have also experienced something similar this summer.
The common theme was again an irresponsible recreationalist.
Grant continues, "But then when I heard the gunshot and realized it was coming down the ravine, I realized I had to make a choice, do I walk down the path on the south side or do I walk down the road and so I chose the road. And that's when it got a little scary because the closer I got to the shooting range the more I realized, I didn't really know where these bullets were going. I didn't know if they were closer to the road, closer to the path and that's when I started to become a little bit more concerned."
Luckily, a few members of the group that was target shooting, saw Laurel walking down and told the one recreationalist to hold his fire from going down the ravine.
The moment was tense as Laurel continued down the road to return to her car, only briefly talking to the group as she passed by.
KPVI also reached out to the Forest Service to ask how an increase in forest land usage has also increased this type of incident.
Sarah Wheeler, Public Affairs Officer for the Forest Service, explains.
"Obviously this year we've had a lot of people in the outdoors, so we've seen an increase in a lot of activities. With Lead Draw it's a really unique area with the fact that it's right outside of Pocatello and it's a multiple use area. So, you've got hikers, recreationalists, you got cattle grazing operations, and you got target shooting all kind of happening in the same area. And so while things can exist on the same playing field, it really can only do that if people are practicing responsible etiquette and so unfortunately with this most recent incident, you had a target shooter that wasn't practicing the appropriate target shooting techniques."
Proper outdoor etiquette is required when using forest lands, most importantly when target shooting.
As many signs throughout the forest lands remind recreationalists of the rules that are in place to ensure everyone's safety.
Enforcement of the rules on forest lands is mostly upheld by the honor system, as there is miles of land to patrol.
While it might not seem like there is someone to enforce these rules, Wheeler tells us that you can be punished for breaking them.
"Yes, they can get tickets. Yes, you can get fines; and yes there are actual ramifications for shooting up the trail illegally in that area."
Laurel also recommends inexperienced recreationalists go with someone more experienced for a safer trip for everyone.
