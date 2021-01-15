IRS Free File now open, MilTax opens January 19th

While tax season is no fun, the IRS is helping ease the pain a bit by helping you file your taxes for free.
The IRS has opened their free file website to allow anyone who made less than $72,000 to electronically file.
This allows taxpayers the ability to file their taxes from the safety of their home during the pandemic.
They will also open up mil-tax, a military tax filing program, for service members on January 19th.
Karen Connelly, Spokesperson for the IRS, tells us how you can claim a missing stimulus payment while filing this year.
"One thing to with this tax filing year, folks who didn't get their first economic impact or 'stimulus' payment or perhaps their second, or didn't receive the full amount they believe they're entitled too can use that free file tax software and apply for the recovery rebate credit. Which is basically going to reconcile what people got this year and last year and then if they didn't get the right amount they will be issued that money as well."
The IRS also wants to remind everyone that the deadline for filing your taxes this year will return to the normal April 15th date.
To access the IRS Free File website, click here.
To access the MilTax website for their software, click here.
For more information on the recovery rebate credit, click here.
