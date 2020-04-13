The man who was convicted of the death of a Pocatello bouncer and former KPVI employee Lorne Red Elk had his conviction vacated by the Idaho Supreme Court Monday.
Martin Edmo Ish was convicted in 2017 of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Red Elk in 2009. According to Idaho Supreme Court documents, Ish’s defense team made what is called a Batson challenge during jury selection.
The defense claimed that the prosecutor had unconstitutionally used its peremptory challenges to exclude all minorities from the jury pool. The Idaho Supreme Court remanded the case back to the 6th District Court for a new trial.
There is no time table when that trial will begin.
