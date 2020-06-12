"I, I couldn't believe it. It was really amazing. It was so exciting because all those things are things we need right now,” says Connie Day, the executive director and teacher at Island Park Charter School.
The Island Park Charter School has been open unofficially for a year and will officially open this fall. But to get through the summer, they compiled a list of items that they need for their classroom and sent it off to the Idaho Lottery for their new Classroom Wishlist program.
The Idaho Lottery is choosing one classroom per month and with the help of their V.I.P. Club members, purchase items on that classroom’s wish list.
Island Park Charter School wished for math manipulatives, summer bridge workbooks, and iPads.
The Classroom Wishlist has provided items to other schools in Idaho.
"The kind of things that have occurred with the Classroom Wishlist, and this is going on the time, folders and paper, video camera, books, paper crafts, butterflies of all things,” says Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson, “all these kinds of things are what classrooms are what these classroom teachers have been asking for. So, we are very, very proud that we're able to do good beyond the dividend and that our players could participate with us."
