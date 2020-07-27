Idaho State Troopers are reminding motorists that taking responsibility for your own safety means buckling up.
Idaho State Police are joining partner law enforcement agencies and the ITD Office of Highway Safety in providing extra focus on seat belt education and enforcement during traffic stops.
Safety restraints are mandatory for occupants of vehicles in Idaho because they’re proven to save lives and reduce the seriousness of injuries from vehicle crashes.
NHTSA data shows in 2017, nearly 15,000 people survived crashes because they chose to buckle up.
In Idaho, seat belt use is lower than the national average at 85 percent.
According to OHS, nearly two thirds of people killed in motor vehicle crashes were not properly restrained.
The majority of those people were killed on rural roads.
“With respect to seat belts, just by putting on a seat belt, you increase your chances of survival in a crash by 50 percent, just merely putting on the seat belt, so when our troopers are on crashes and they see the tragedy that occurs with people that don’t use seat belts, that’s just increased incentive for us to go out there and focus on it,” says Lt. Mike Winans, Idaho State Police.
In Idaho, failure to wear a seat belt is a secondary offense.
The seat belt mobilization campaign runs through until Friday August 7th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.