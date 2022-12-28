245, that’s the number of crashes and slide offs reported to or responded by Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho from December 14 to the 26.
ISP says that when fresh snow or slick roads occur, there’s always a learning curve for drivers to remember how to navigate the roads. They say if you do slide off the road, keep a lookout for others.
Sergeant Andrew Nakashima with ISP in Pocatello says, "The natural tendency when you go off of the road is to get out of your car, kind of walk around take a look at how bad you are stuck kind of thing. If the weather’s not bad, you know sometimes people kind of hang out and watch cars go by or wait for their ride or something like that. Just remember that if you went off the road because you lost control of your car somebody else can easily lose control of their car and go off the road in the same spot and hit you.”
Make sure you have a traffic triangle or flairs to tell motorists that there is a car on the side of the road is also important for safety. If you’re driving and see a crash or emergency responders, move over when you can or slow down if you can’t move over. A number of crashes have occurred because people have tried to slow too fast or merge into lanes that are already full.
“With the increase in traffic that we see with more and more cars on the road often times moving over and changing lanes isn’t really a possibility, says Sgt. Nakashima, “so we would just ask that you slow down as much as reasonable. We don’t want to cause anymore crashes. Even this time of the year we’ve seen people lose control of their cars because they approach a crash scene.”
ISP reminds motorists to slow down, even if it takes longer to reach your destination. They say the number one priority is staying safe on the road.
