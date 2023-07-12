Gov. Brad Little and several Idaho State Police troopers recently went to the U.S.-Mexico border.
In May and June, 12 ISP troopers traveled to the border to provide aid to overwhelmed Texas authorities and also to get first-hand experience and training that can be applied to the Gem State.
They recently held a roundtable discussion, which included some lawmakers as well. They debriefed and talked about what Idaho can learn from the situation in Texas.
Each trooper spoke about their experience and what new skills they hope to apply in the Gem State.
“Those drugs are destined not for the border of Texas – they're destined for everywhere else in the United States, including Idaho," said ISP Col. Kedrick Wills.
Six troopers from Drug Highway Enforcement, or DHE, went to learn more about drug interdiction, and identify current trends and methods of drug concealment.
“I kind of refer to it a “ground zero” so ground zero to where the drugs are coming into the U.S.," said Sgt. Curtis Sproat.
“The biggest thing over there they deal with is after market hidden compartments in vehicles," said Trooper Tyler Scheierman. "We obviously see some of those in Idaho and there’s a lot more that we’re missing. So being able to see those in person - I was lucky enough to get to go to a yard to where those vehicles were to put my hands on them and see how they operate and how to get into them and how to find those. That's probably the skill I’m most excited to bring back to Idaho.”
Sproat added that he rode along with a Texas state trooper with 30-plus years of experience and he was also able to take away some important training.
“He was looking at vehicles, I thought he was actually looking at the occupants of the vehicle but he was actually looking at the vehicle," Sproat said. "He was seeing if the body of the vehicle was actually lower than it was supposed to be which would mean there was like a false floor in there which would give additional space to put drugs. I’d heard of that but I hadn’t really looked for it.”
Six SWAT troopers also went, with their focus on human trafficking and learning more about specialized tracking and searches.
“One of the things that our SWAT team does in the Idaho State Police that’s fairly unique among SWAT teams is we ask them be excellent trackers of people," Wills explained. "Because we have more federal land than any state in the lower 48 and so we have a lot of rural areas."
So ISP SWAT tracks those who are fleeing or even those who are lost in Idaho's vast rural landscape.
“And our SWAT commander said they got more experience in two weeks than they could have got in two years here,” Wills said.
The troopers said seeing all the technology and learning the best ways to utilize it was also an eye opener.
“Utilizing drones to help us through every inch of this whether it was checking areas we couldn’t get to, finding hotspots with thermal imagery, using night vision and laser pointers to show us exactly where we needed to be," said Sgt. Matthew Clark.
“Combining drones with the mapping software and of course doing this all at night because that’s when most the criminals try to come across is in darkness," added Capt. David Neth. "Then being under night vision the entire time as well. Those were the huge takeaways for us. We have a long ways to go in that training area but we have some of those capabilities now.
“In any industry it’s important to stay cutting edge. Criminals change their tactics and we have to combat that. We're always behind the eight ball. So it’s critical to stay cutting edge. That's how we do our jobs better and make better use of our resources,” Neth continued.
Troopers said what they learned was invaluable and they will teach and apply it to agencies throughout the state.
“Seeing what problems they’re dealing with in Mexico and not wanting that here definitely drives a lot of us," Clark said. "We're driven to not have to deal with how bad it could be. We're trying to make it better.”
“We owe it to the citizens of Idaho and to our officers to be the best we can be and be the safest we can be," Neth said.
“It really was an opportunity to get a front line look at the enemy to Idaho and that’s the drug smugglers," Wills said. "We want to know how they think, we want to know why they’re doing it so we can stop them before they kill one more Idahoan.”
Gov. Little said they will continue awareness campaigns and outreach efforts, like "Fentanyl Takes All" and work on more recovery centers.
Legislators at the roundtable also said they believe some laws need to be changed and potentially harsher consequences added to combat the issue.
Some are already working on drafting bills related to the issue for next session.
