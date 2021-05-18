The Idaho State University Athletic Boosters is holding on online auction this week to help student athletes out.
Benny’s Online Auction goes until this Friday at 8:00 p.m.
About 50 items are available to bid on, along with some vintage ISU football and basketball jerseys.
The money raised from the auction goes towards student athlete scholarships for close to 300 student athletes.
“We want to give them the best opportunity to get a great education, is number one, but also a real positive athletic experience and hope they go away from ISU loving this place and you know, give back and stay around and always be involved with us. Once a Bengal, always a Bengal,” says Donna Hays, Executive Director of the Bengal Athletic Boosters.
They will be holding their ‘In-Person’ auction on November 19th.
To participate in Benny’s Online Auction, go to www.primetimeauctions.com
