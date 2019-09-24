Idaho State University held its annual car fit event Monday, and plenty of drivers were stopping by to get fitted to their cars. The event is not only about safety and comfort, but hands on experience for the aspiring occupational therapists.
There was more than just honking today at ISU's parking lot, right outside of Holt stadium drivers pull in to see if they are fitting inside of their cars correctly.
Car fit is an event where drivers, specifically seniors, are invited to stop by and check their fit inside of their cars with the help of occupational therapy students.
ISU's clinical assistant professor of occupational therapy, Ted Peterson, says "our goal is to find the safest and most comfortable fit, to be able to make all of the adjustments that are built in to cars that people don't always even know about."
Creating a comfortable fit inside of your vehicle provides a safer driving experience, especially when a body changes as it ages.
While safety is the main goal of the event the students also get the hands-on experience that comes with live training.
The car fit event serves two purposes, not only to just help have you fit comfortably in to your car and provide safer driving conditions for you, but also to help hone the skills that is much needed as an occupational therapist with community building and communication.
Students get to interact with the drivers as they run through the 12-point check list for a proper fit. This allows them to speak with drivers building a relationship with community members and improving communication.
Lynze Robinson, a graduate student at ISU's occupational therapy program, says "we're trying to focus on going into the community more and having that outreach, and just educating the public on what occupational therapy can offer, and as students we have seen this program really be able to offer that to the community."
If you weren't able to make it Monday you can contact Ted Peterson at (208) 282-4631 or petetheo@isu.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.