Idaho State University Colleagues Remember Music Professor that passed away.
Dr. George Adams’ body was found on Wednesday in Glacier National Park after being reported missing over the weekend.
Colleagues of Dr. Adams say the 77-year old man was among family at ISU’s music department.
He was an instructor of Bassoon and Musicology.
Dr. Adams was still playing professionally as a symphonic and chamber musician.
He was a former conductor of the Idaho Falls Symphony and twice an interim conductor for the Idaho State Civic Symphony.
“This is a guy that used to play with L.A Phil and we’re talking about not just in orchestra, but top symphonies in the country. That’s how good he was and he was 77 and he was still playing and you know still sharp and you know people get older but the guy had skills,” says Thom Hasenflug, Chair and Professor of Music, Idaho State University.
Professor Hasenflug says Dr. Adams remained student focused and was known for a big heart and always making the time to offer help.
