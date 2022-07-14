Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 413 AND 427 BELOW 6000 FEET... The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River below 6000 feet MSL. * IMPACTS...Scattered thunderstorms may initiate new starts while outflow winds may create critical fire weather conditions. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms will develop across the southern mountains this afternoon from Oakley to Inkom moving east-northeast toward the Wyoming border through the evening hours. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with stronger cells. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A red flag warning for thunderstorms means that critical fire weather conditions are expected across Southeastern Idaho with coverage of 25 percent or more, without specific rainfall criteria. &&