The Idaho State University College of Business is bringing back the Festival of Trees.
After two years off due to the pandemic, ISU and Lookout Credit Union are bringing back the tradition. This year’s festival will raise funds in support of School District 25’s Education Foundation, Idaho State University Student Scholarships, the Portneuf Valley Boys and Girls Club, and Make-a-Wish Idaho.
Ticket sales for the festival of trees events start in October.
