Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 BELOW 6000 FEET, 413 BELOW 6000 FEET AND 425... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 BELOW 6000 FEET, 413 BELOW 6000 FEET AND 425... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 410 UPPER SNAKE RIVER VALLEY/IDAHO FALLS BLM, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413 CARIBOU RANGE/CARIBOU NF AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 425 MIDDLE SNAKE RIVER VALLEY/TWIN FALLS BLM NORTH OF THE SNAKE RIVER. * WINDS...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...CRITICALLY DRY, BETWEEN 5 AND 15 PERCENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY BASED ON THESE CRITERIA FOR SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO: - RELATIVE HUMIDITY AT OR BELOW 15 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OF AT LEAST 25 MPH IN THE MOUNTAINS, OR 30 MPH IN THE SNAKE PLAIN. - THUNDERSTORM COVERAGE OF 25 PERCENT, WITHOUT SPECIFIC RAINFALL CRITERIA. - OTHER HIGH IMPACT EVENTS DEEMED CRITICAL BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AND AREA FIRE MANAGEMENT AGENCIES. &&