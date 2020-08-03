A new scholarship has been created by a dean at Idaho State University to help students.
Idaho State University's College of Business Dean Shane Hunt created the new scholarship in honor of his parents Loren and Debbie Pilgrim.
The scholarship will be available to any student who is aiming to earn a degree from ISU’s College of Business.
Hunt wanted to dedicate the scholarship to them because they made sacrifices in their life for him to attend school.
The name of the scholarship will be "The Loren and Debbie Pilgrim Business Excellence Scholarship Endowment.”
