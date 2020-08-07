As a token of his gratitude, Hunt has approved a brand new scholarship in honor of his parents.
Hunt's father Loren passed away in 2015 - but still keeps fond memories of the man who help him get through school - as well as his mother Debbie.
"My dad like I said was a mail man for the united states postal service," reclaimed Hunt, "he loved sports, loved watching football and baseball, and being an only child I was extremely close to my mom - and still am."
Hunt said during his time growing up, his parents did practically everything they could to support their son going to college debt-free.
As a result Hunt became the first in his family to attend a university.
"I am a first generation college student so when I was growing up my mom and dad sacrificed a lot for me to go to college."
And now as the dean of the Idaho State College of Business, Hunt said he is more than ecstatic to dedicate this newly endowed scholarship to his parents.
He also hopes that students will feel the same sense of appreciation knowing someone is investing in their futures.
"Our students here will not only get help paying for college but students will also be able to have that their resumes and have the confidence that says 'someone invested in them' and they'll put the Loren and Debbie Pilgrim Scholarship on their resumes as they go out and build great careers and build great lives for them and their families."
