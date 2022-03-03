The Idaho State University Debate Team held a watch party for President Biden's first State of the Union Address Tuesday night.
Joseph Tyler, the Vice President of the debate team, says they decided to do a watch party because they wanted to encourage people to be more politically active.
He added that because so many of the topics discussed affect everyone's daily life, the team wants people to have more political engagement.
Overall, Tyler was pleased with Biden's speech.
"I was pretty happy with how Biden did. What I thought needed to happen was Biden needed to present himself to the American people and to the rest of the world, that there is a strong, confident leader at the helm of the free world, to rise to the occasion to address a lot of the challenges that are facing America and the rest of the world right now," says Joseph Tyler, ISU Debate Team, Vice President.
