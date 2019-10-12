The Cold weather couldn’t hold back Idaho State University fans from coming out to the annual ISU Homecoming game Saturday morning.
The ISU Marching Band kicked off the annual parade as hundreds of ISU fans and alumni lined the streets for one of the longest ISU Homecoming parades ever.
ISU officials say there were almost 200 entries in this year’s parade.
And the Bengal Boosters were one of the many entries.
The Boosters raise money for sports scholarships at ISU.
Bengal Boosters and ISU alumni say the annual parade is all about bringing the community together to support the football team.
“I think Pocatello is very fortunate to have a university here that everybody can come together, have a great time, support our team. Nothing makes a team feel better as when they have the support of their community,” says Pennie Hugues, Bengal Booster.
“ISU Homecoming is a time to show that we’re proud to be Bengals and it’s great to bring everybody back to ISU and just support our community. I think it’s the best time of year because it’s the one time our community all comes out and supports everything,” says Amber Schroeder, ISU Alumni.
The Bengal Boosters will be holding their 16th annual Scarecrow Auction Fundraiser at Pinehurst Floral and Greenhouse on Tuesday October 22nd from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.