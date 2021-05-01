ISU football players moved from the gridiron to the grill as they cooked up hamburgers and hot dogs -- all for a good cause.
The ISU football program teamed up with Gateway Transitional Care Center and Bright Tomorrows to host a barbecue to raise money for child abuse awareness.
The goal was to raise at least $2,000.
All money earned will go toward supporting children who have gone through abuse.
The idea for the barbecue came from one of the care center's workers.
