After going 4-7 in 2017, the Idaho State Bengals made a leap in 2018.
 
While 6-5 may not look like a huge improvement, they won four of their first five games, and gave the top teams in the conference a tough time.
 
Plus, beating Idaho in the first year of a revived annual rivalry is something to get excited about.
 
This year the Bengals are hoping to match an elevated level of play in 2018 with a tough schedule.
 
Week two ISU will be in Salt Lake City taking on Utah, which many people are picking to contend for a Pac-12 title this year.
 
Beyond that, they may have the toughest three-game finish in the entire FCS going from Big Sky frontrunner Eastern Washington*, to BYU in Provo, to conference rival Weber State who made the playoffs last season.
 
Personnel-wise, the Bengals are bringing plenty of major contributors back.
 
The Big Sky's 7th leading tackler Kody Graves will help lead a defense built on a highly experienced secondary, and a deep defensive line group that is poised to be better than 2018's 9th-ranked total defense in the conference.
 
On the offensive side, the receiver position brings back 6 of the top 7 pass-catchers from a year ago.
 
And the departure of second-team all conference running back James Madison presents a featured-back opportunity to Ty Flanagan, who, like Madison, also almost eclipsed the 1000-yard mark last season.
 
But the quarterback question may take a bit longer to answer, with record-breaker Tanner Gueller graduating, who QB-1 is may not have a clear answer until we're into the season.
 
*correction: video states Eastern Washington as 2018 Big Sky Champions, but Weber State won through tiebreaker.
