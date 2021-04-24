POCATELLO — A total of 2,111 spring and summer 2021 graduates received 2,250 degrees and certificates during Idaho State University spring commencement ceremonies on April 24.
Spring, Summer, and Fall 2020 graduates, who celebrated virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were also be honored at the events.
The breakdown of degrees and certificates includes 31 Doctor of Philosophy degrees, six Doctor of Education degrees, seven Doctor of Audiology degrees, two Doctor of Arts degrees, 24 Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees, 46 Doctor of Physical Therapy degrees, 81 Doctor of Pharmacy degrees, 11 Educational Specialist degrees, 429 master’s degrees, 76 academic certificates, 970 bachelor’s degrees, 410 associate degrees, and 157 certificates from the College of Technology.
ISU students and alumni Gates Bennett, ‘21, Nick Bringhurst, Bradley Irvine, ‘20, Matt Spaletta, and Tara Cluff performed the national anthem.
Three student speakers represented one at each ceremony. Olivia Theresa Ngadjui spoke at 10 a.m., Tye Bradley Hobson spoke at 2 p.m. and Aayush Jha spoke at 6 p.m.
ISU President Kevin Satterlee greeted the audience and conferred degrees. Names were read by Barbara Wood Roberts.
Three Distinguished Faculty award winners were also recognized — Master Teacher Marjorie Montanus, Distinguished Service Diana Livingston Friedley and Distinguished Researcher Sarah Godsey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.