This weekend, it won’t be the traditional pomp and circumstance at Idaho State University.
The 2020 winter commencement will be held virtually, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The ceremony is for fall-winter and summer graduates. It will be broadcast online on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.
ISU President Kevin Satterlee will speak and student speaker Susan Brooks will also give some remarks.
Graduates and their families can watch the ceremony at isu.edu/commencement.
They can also share their graduation moments with the Bengal community on social media by using the hashtags #ISUGRAD and #ISUCLASS2020.
Celebration boxes have already been to the students from ISU. They include items like confetti poppers and a few keepsakes to help students celebrate their achievement.
1,254 degrees will be awarded.
“Commencement is the ceremonial representation of what a university strives to achieve; helping students achieve a better life through education,” Satterlee said. “We look forward to virtually celebrating all of our graduates and their hard work to attain a degree. This year’s commencement will not only celebrate the academic achievements of our graduates, but also their admirable grit and determination that has helped them persevere through the challenges of 2020 staying focused on their goals. I am so proud of each and every graduate.”
