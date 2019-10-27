ISU Hosts TEDx Event

Idaho State University hosted their first TEDx event on Saturday.
The TEDx event is organized and put together by ISU students across campus.
10 speakers were chosen to speak on a range of topics that included everything from personal experiences, failure and community resources.
Organizers of the event say it’s a global movement and brings recognition to the school.
“I think it’s just a great opportunity to kind of show, you know, that we are connected with the world and we’ve got people who are doing great work and sharing great ideas that need to be heard by the world,” says Alex Bolinger, Associate Professor of Management in the College of Business at ISU.
ISU President Kevin Satterlee spoke on top leadership tips.
