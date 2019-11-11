The John B Davis art gallery was empty but filled with lots of emotions and amazing art.
The 8th annual Vigilance art exhibition starts Monday evening showcasing veteran made art from the surrounding community.
Ryan Babcock, the Gallery Director for ISU, told KPVI about why they started the art exhibition. "We started kind of as an idea of reaching out to the community, also as a way of thanking veterans in our community who are working in different creative endeavors, but also their friends and family."
The exhibition started with about 6 artists in its 1st year and has now grown to 14 in its 8th. It has grown larger every year and created new connections for those local artists. Ryan, mentioned that "its made some friendships and kind of built family" for the veterans.
The art exhibit also displays the art work of immediate family members of veterans since they also play a large part in their service. While all of the art might not be from veterans themselves, they all speak a similar story that intertwine with each other.
The exhibit gives the artists access to a much needed platform to express their stories from their perspectives. It also allows for friends and family to see the work the artists have made.
The Vigilance art exhibit is free to the public and will be open until the 22nd of November.
