The Idaho State athletic department has felt a wave of changes in the last year.
 
Starting at the top with new athletic director Pauline Thiros, there were also head coach openings for men's basketball, volleyball, women's soccer, and softball.
 
And today, the last of those was filled.
 
"I am pretty geeked about this whole thing. I am so proud, and I want you to join me in welcoming coach Cristal Brown," said Thiros.
 
Cristal Brown comes to Pocatello as the eighth head coach in the softball program's history.
 
She spent the last eight seasons at Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, where she picked up three regular season conference titles en route to a 221-124 record.
 
Although this is her first job at the division one level, she says experience doesn't always reflect ability.
 
"Being a good coach is not about at what level you do it, it's about whether or not you're doing it right. I just feel honored that that was seen in me, despite not having that division one experience. That being said, I am so confident that I can do a great job here with the support of the people that are already here," said Brown.
 
On top of team success, she helped land 30 players onto all-conference teams, and at one point coached the number one high school team in the nation.
 
But even off the diamond, Brown is ready to be a part of the big shift in energy at ISU.
 
"Every single individual I talked to just raved about the renewed energy on campus, the excitement that is in the air both coming out of the president's office at the top, and then obviously impacting me directly specifically in the athletic department," said Brown.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.