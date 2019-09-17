Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS/TIMING...GUSTY WEST-SOUTHWEST WINDS WILL CREATE DIFFICULT BOATING CONDITIONS OVER THE AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR THROUGHOUT THE DAY TODAY. * WINDS...WEST-SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED THROUGHOUT THE DAY. * LOCATION...AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKE WIND ADVISORY INDICATES THAT WINDS WILL CAUSE ROUGH CHOP ON AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. SMALL BOATS WILL BE ESPECIALLY PRONE TO CAPSIZING. &&