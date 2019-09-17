If you're in need of a job, you may want to head to Idaho State University Thursday, September 19.
The College of Business will be hosting a career fair that is primary geared towards business students, but is open to anyone.
It will be held from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm in the Sub Ballroom of the Pond Student Union Building and a second session will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm that is geared more towards accounting majors.
Some of the companies that will be there are KPMG, Deloitte, Cooper Norman, and ICCU.
John Ney, Assistant Dean and Assistant Professor, ISU said, "One of the biggest challenges that we have is helping students find jobs and we've done really well. We have a 90 % placement of our students within two months after they graduate. "
ISU is expecting approximately 30 employers in total to attend, which is an all-time high compared to the first year they held the fair seven years ago and only had five employers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.