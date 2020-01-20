Idaho State University put on their annual Martin Luther King march Monday afternoon.
The march started at Holt Arena and ended with a speaking program at Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
The event is sponsored by the ISU office of Equality and Inclusion, as well as the Diversity Resource Center.
This year’s theme was ‘Beyond Freedom’ and graduate student Krystoff Kissoon delivered the key-note address.
“It’s a very important day and I don’t want people to forget how important it is. It’s a constant thing that we still have a long ways to go in race relations and diversity and everything and it’s not something that is going to go away without us continuing to honor this,” says Ransom Eddings, Pocatello.
