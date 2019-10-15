From Idaho State University news release:
Idaho State Head Men's Tennis Coach Mark Rodel has announced his resignation as the head coach of the Idaho State men's tennis program. Idaho State Director of Athletics Pauline Thiros has announced that York Strother has been hired as the Head Men's Coach. Strother was an assistant to Rodel prior to being appointed Head Coach.
Rodel has been with the men's tennis program for eight years. For the last four years he has worked solely with the men's program after previously serving as an assistant to the men and women's teams. Rodel was named the Big Sky Conference Co-Coach of the Year in 2017.
"It is difficult to adequately express the thoughts and feelings as I leave ISU," Rodel said. "It has been an honor and privilege to coach and work with outstanding student-athletes. Together we have achieved remarkable results on the court, academically and especially by the number of graduates out making a difference and doing ISU proud."
In 2018, Rodel guided David Felix and Peter Trhac to the No. 1 doubles ranking in the Mountain Region and a No. 39 national ranking. The duo became the first in ISU history to qualify for the ITA All-American Championship. Both players earned All-Conference recognition and began the 2018-19 season ranked No. 55 in the nation.
"I want to thank everyone in ISU athletics who has helped me in countless ways over the years and to Pauline Thirs who went to great lengths to work with me and ensure a smooth transition," Rodel said. "I would also like to thank our tennis community, supporters and most importantly my family who I look forward to spending more time with. I want to wish my current team all the best and know that I am confident that ISU tennis is in a strong position to continue and prosper with York Strother as the new head coach."
"Mark Rodel is an amazing professional whose work ethic, values, and passion for student-athletes and ISU have built a strong program," Thiros said. "The experience he made possible for our men's tennis team, and the program of character he built are mammoth contributions to Bengal Athletics and we are forever grateful for his good work."
Strother brings a wealth of tennis experience to Idaho State. From 2014-19 he served as the Director of Tennis at the Eagleridge Tennis and Swim Club in Salt Lake City, Utah. From 2012-14 he also served as a tennis professional at the facility.
"I feel very fortunate with this team," Strother said. "So often, a new coach comes into a sketchy situation and must rebuild or restructure the program. Coach Rodel has done a great job putting together a solid team. I look forward to seeing what we can do."
He was the head men's tennis coach at UC Riverside from 2001-2012 and from 1992-2001 he was the head women's tennis coach at UTEP. During his time at UC Riverside Strother was named the Big West Conference Coach of the Year in 2007 and he coached 24 All-Big West honorees.
During his time at UTEP he had multiple nationally ranked individual and teams and multiple regionally ranked teams and individuals. He coached 10 All-WAC honorees and 16 All-WAC academic recipients.
Strother also coached at UNLV from 1988-92. From 1988-91 he served as an assistant coach for the men's and women's women's programs and from 1991-92 he was the head women's coach.
Strother earned his degree in psychology from UC Riverside while playing collegiately at Riverside Community College and Baylor.
"Coach Strother has a wealth of experience in collegiate and professional tennis," Thiros said. "He has the skill to continue advancing ISU Men's Tennis, and his commitment to excellence is going to be an asset as, together, we continue to build the Bengal ROAR across Idaho State Athletics."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.