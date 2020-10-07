ISU Offering Virtual Events for Indigenous Peoples Day

Idaho State University will be offering virtual events in observance of ‘Indigenous Peoples Day.’
In honor of ‘Indigenous Peoples Day’ on October 12th, ISU will host a variety of virtual events October 12th through October 15th.
Some of those events will include speakers and films on the theme of ‘Celebrating Community and Neighbors, Building Relations with Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and Pocatello.’
The deadline for registering for activities is Saturday October 10th.
For more information go to https://isu.edu/ipd/
