ISU Presents 10 Year Strategic Plan

The room began to fill with plenty of eager faculty members and partners at Idaho State University's Wood River room at the Pond Student Union.
The conference today was for the new 10 year strategic plan of how ISU aims to go forward into the future.
Dani Dunstan, Chief of Staff, mentioned what the conference was going to be centered on.
"To really set the stage for our strategic planning. To provide information not only about the context of higher education and its landscape and future but also to provide some information about our state and our region and our workforce needs."
The 10 year strategic plan for ISU was presented today by President Kevin Satterlee and not only was it just presented but the initial first step was underway.
President Kevin Satterlee opened the conference by mentioning the end goal of the strategic plan.
"To help connect our students connect to their future... To connect to their community... To connect to their future prosperity... And connect them to our world."
President Satterlee laid out a quick break down of the main influences for this plan stating "we do that by going through this process and focusing on four basic broad themes to outline a vision of who we are and what we stand for."
The themes were on career readiness, relevant research, student centered, and health and human experience.
The conference also included a session from Dr. Sonny Ramaswamy from the Northwest Commission on College and Universities.
He highlighted points on what he projected the future of higher education is headed towards.
"And when you take that sort of a global perspective and bring it down to the perspective of higher education itself, there's a whole slew of internal pressures."
The conference ended with a panel discussion consisting of industry experts from eastern Idaho. Where they answered questions on education, economics, and how they both affect how the university moves forward.
To read more about the 10 year plan or general information on it you can visit: https://isu.edu/strategicplan/
