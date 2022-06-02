There could be a new pop star hitting the billboards in the next few years.
A professor at Idaho State University in Pocatello has created artificial intelligence that can compose music on its own.
Paul Bodily is an assistant professor of computer science at ISU. He, along with co-researcher Dr. Dan Ventura, developed an AI system called Pop* - pronounced pop star.
"Pop* is an artificial intelligence system that composes music - in particular pop music," Bodily explained.
It can create lyrics, notes, melody, rhythm, chords - the whole musical shebang.
"The system generates basically sheet music so it's very focused on the essence of the song that it generates," Bodily said.
Pop* has a database of lyrics and lead sheets - existing music composed by humans.
"And from those databases it's able to extract patterns and statistics about how often certain notes and words are followed by other notes or words," Bodily said.
Pop* then looks to social media, specifically Twitter, for lyrical inspiration. It looks for tweets on the theme or aesthetic its looking for.
According to Bodily, Pop* can be programmed to compose songs on a specific topic or theme.
Currently, it's coded for themes like being in love, breakups and new beginnings. Topics, Bodily says, are emotionally powerful and evocative and that many people can relate to.
That's how one song composed by Pop*, called "And I Think I" was created.
"That particular song frankly blew my socks off," Bodily said. "It was pretty awesome. Its 22 words and 12 bars. And just in that small frame its able to capture the essence of what I would call the imposter syndrome - this feeling of am I good enough? Am I legitimate?"
Bodily has been working on Pop* for about seven years.
He explained that Pop* differs from other technology, and other AI, in that it expands on what's already possible.
Bodily said a lot of compositions are built around repetition and continuing certain elements throughout an entire piece.
That leads to an issue in the AI field known as the long-range dependency problem.
"That turns out to be very difficult for artificial intelligence," he said. "It has to keep in memory a lot of things while simultaneously exploring lots of different possible compositions.
"Basically, it's really hard for AI to generate sequences of elements - like music or language - where what elements are chosen in one part of the sequence depend on what elements are chosen in a completely different part of the sequence," Bodily added.
Pop* creates an algorithm that overcomes that obstacle.
Bodily said once Pop* has been further fine-tuned, he hopes it can be used for therapeutic purposes and help address mental health challenges.
Eventually, Bodily would also like to develop Pop* into a mobile app. He hopes it can be a sort of co-collaborator with people and help them re-connect through technology rather than the isolation it seems to create in today's society.
"My vision is to integrate Pop* into a mobile app in which the user is prompted for thoughts or feelings, then Pop* and the user work together to create a meaningful expression of, or reaction to, those ideas," Bodily explained. "The system could be designed to help the user share these creations or find other like-minded creators with whom they could connect. My hypothesis is that a tool like that could be quite powerful in helping people address various mental health challenges."
As for next steps, this month Bodily will be entering "And I Think I" into the AI Song Contest 2022.
The song is judged and if chosen as the top 15, it then goes to a public vote for best song.
Bodily said the possibilities for Pop* are pretty endless.
"You never know how people are going to take this type of technology and run with it in ways that could be very beneficial for society at large," he said.
