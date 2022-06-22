A few weeks ago we introduced you to Pop*, artificial intelligence that can create and compose music.
It was created by Paul Bodily, an assistant professor of computer science at Idaho State University.
One original, early creation of Pop* is the song "And I Think I."
Bodily and his co-collaborators recently entered the song into the 2022 AI Song Contest.
Out of nearly 50 entries, Pop* was chosen as one of 15 finalists.
Now, the public can help Bodily and Pop* go all the way and win the whole competition.
Judges selected the top 15, now public voting will determine the winner.
To vote, go online here to the AI Song Contest website. Find Pop* and click vote.
Voting is open until June 30 and the winner will be announced the first week of July.
Bodily says he doesn't know what the prize is but even to make it to the finals is an accomplishment.
"It feels awesome," he said. "We're very proud of the work we've done. This has been a long time coming. We're very proud of it and we're glad to see that's not just our opinion, that it's worth sharing. In general, just to be able to draw attention to our field and to our work is very rewarding."
Bodily said the community has been very supportive and he hopes that support can continue through voting.
