Normally people think of sulfur and imagine rotting eggs, stinky and gross.
But at Idaho State University, chemistry professor Cori Jenkins, is looking to change it from waste to environment saver.
"Sulfur is a waste product of petroleum and so we use that sulfur waste product, combine it with these small molecules and make this big cross-link structure that you can use for different functions."
Functions such as removing heavy metals from waste water and greener adhesives.
The $300,000 grant Cori received will allow her and her team of undergraduate students to work on these products.
Cori said, "So I actually have a student working on that project right now this summer and so we kind of, you know continuing that preliminary work. Seeing what heavy metals we can bind whether that's lead, cadmium are kind of the big targets for this."
Another project that Cori and her team is working on is safer adhesives.
Given the prevalence of adhesives in our everyday lives finding a safer and greener formula is essential.
"We're trying to use recycled sulfur as well as natural monomers, natural small molecules to combine with those to make healthier adhesives."
Cori finishes off mentioning how this is an experience that students wouldn't find anywhere else.
"Part of what we do is not just, hopefully exciting science but also helping train our student and making sure that they get a quality education that they really wouldn't get if they go to other places."
The federal grant allows funding for 3 years of research on the recycled sulfur products.
