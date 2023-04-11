A local university commercial music program has a launch party at Station Square in Historic Downtown Pocatello over the weekend.
The program launched their record label 'City Creek Records' on Friday night.
The label is an extension of Idaho State University's Commercial Music Program.
The label features music by students, faculty and other artists.
Jon Armstrong, the director of the program, says that the idea is to give ISU students hands-on professional real world experience with a real record label.
(TAKE SOT:33) JON ARMSTRONG
"I started this commercial music program three years ago and it occurred to me that I wanted to give students the most authentic professional experience they could while they're in college and I thought the record label would be the perfect way for everyone to gain that real world experience and also every album that we release out of the program, if you have a label, now you have this whole institutional support for every album, so every album is not just like an individual thing. They all start to build mass and every time you release an album, we can really develop a reputation as well as one of the more innovative record labels in the region," says Jon Armstrong, Director of the Program.
You can go to their website to check out what they've released so far.
