Another scholarship endowment has been established at Idaho State University thanks to a local restaurant owner.
I.S.U. announced the ‘Jake and Grace Jones Scholarship Endowment.’
The new scholarship will help junior and senior-level students who are enrolled full-time in the College of Business.
Jake Jones graduated from the College of Business in 1964 majoring in business management and went on to open his first restaurant “Jake’s” in 1975 in Pocatello.
He then went on to open “Jakers” restaurants in Idaho and Montana.
