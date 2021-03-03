At KPVI we wear orange on Wednesdays to show our Bengal school spirit, but the ISU spirit squad shows its school spirit daily. Now, thanks to "Support Your Sidelines," you can do more than just cheer on the squad as it works to take that spirit to nationals.
At Idaho State University the cheer and dance teams make up the spirit squad. "We practice five times a week sometimes up to three hours, plus morning workouts," explains dance team captain Challen Jackson. "It's a lot of dedication and we're working our butts off."
All that work and all those hours of practice go toward bringing school spirit at ISU events. However, it also prepares the two teams for something even more important: nationals. Jackson adds, "We're always helping and supporting other athletics, so nationals is like our big icing on the cake."
Last year, nationals was canceled due to the pandemic. For Jackson, who is a senior, this means this year's competition is even more important since she won't "be in college forever."
Right now, the dance team is getting ready to head to Florida to compete. This can only be achieved through fundraising, and the community can help through an online fundraiser called "Support Your Sidelines." You can access the fundraiser here: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Sidelines2021
"The spirit squad -- in general -- we don't get the recognition for being an athletic program," says cheer team member Andrea Villasenor. "So, just knowing our community supports us, and being in the recreation program, is really important to us. "
Five local businesses have already donated. Each business sponsors one week leading up to the competition in which it will match community donations up to $1,000. So far, the teams have raised more than $5,000, but they hope to double that amount.
Villasenor explains funds that aren't used for nationals this year, will help the two teams prepare for next year by purchasing needed equipment. She adds, "Like the new logo change right now, we had to get new uniforms and stuff, and everything that had the old logo on it had to be moved out within two years."
Nationals is in April and while the teams wait to raise the money to go, the show must go on. "Competing is what we love," Jackson says. "It's who we are."
You can donate to the spirit squad using the link listed above. You can also text "Sidelines2021" to 71777.
