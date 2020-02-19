Idaho state university students are looking over their resumes and preparing to talk to one of the many employers at the spring career fair.
More than 50 employers were in attendance to meet their potential future employees.
Jeff Christensen, Career Counselor at ISU, said of the fair that "this is where we try to get those newly graduating college students interacting with employers so that they can go get jobs after they graduate."
Many students were out looking for job matches, but the career fair offered even more.
Jeff mentioned the other benefits the career fair offers.
"Yeah it's actually a great opportunity for students to come in and get internship opportunities and they can also just start networking with employers."
The spring career fair at ISU has been beneficial for students and employers in eastern Idaho.
Payton gibbs, a Graduating Senior at ISU, explained why she was at the event.
"I actually got an email from ISU saying that the career fair was here this morning and i thought you know what I got to go."
Finding opportunities at the fair can happen in the blink of an eye.
Payton told us about how quickly she found them.
"I found two, three opportunities and I've only been here half an hour."
And she seemed to find a job that peaked her interest.
Payton spoke glowingly of one job that she found.
"So I found, there's like Horrocks Engineers they're looking for a proposal writer which is something that I got to see and look into a lot and I kind of like the idea of doing a proposal writing."
The next career fair will be held on March 13th from 10 AM to 1 PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.