Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Windy at times with rain. High 46F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 39F. ENE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.