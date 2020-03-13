Idaho State University is extending their spring break with the goal of moving to online courses when it's finished.
Officials announced Friday that spring break will start on Monday, March 16 and last until March 27. The early start will give faculty time to develop digital courses and lessen the risk to the virus spreading.
Boise State University President Marlene Tromp has also said the school plans to switch to online courses on Monday.
