An Idaho State University student has found fossils of a prehistoric reptile.
Xavier Jenkins, an ISU biological sciences doctoral student, found the remains at the Thunderstorm Ridge archaeology site in the Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona.
Jenkins found the Skybalonyx skapter. It predates most dinosaurs, having lived more than 220 million years ago.
The Skybalonyx is known to have lived during the Triassic period. It was only a little over a long foot long and looked like a cross between an anteater and a chameleon. It had claws that allowed it to burrow, which is what scientists say makes it unique.
“Unlike it’s relatives, Skybalonyx was burrowing rather than living in trees,” Jenkins said. “This suggests that these smaller reptiles were more diverse than previously thought. The Skybalonyx is one of the oldest definitive burrowers in North America.”
Archeology work on been going on at the Thunderstorm Ridge site for more than a century.
“Based on that, you’d think paleontologists there would have found most of the fossils,” Jenkins said. “However, due to a lot of biases, most fieldwork at the park was directed towards large archosaurs and dinosaurs, which are species that were meters and meters long, and as a result, easier to find and cooler to look at.”
After the discovery, Jenkins and his colleagues were able to name the Skybalonyx, whose name translates to “dung-claw digger” in ancient Greek.
“I never expected to name my first species before graduate school, nor did I expect it to be as cool of a species as Skybalonyx,” Jenkins said. “Needless to say, it has set the bar pretty high for these next five years here at ISU.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.