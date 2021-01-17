"I work with organizing students predominantly and getting students arranged to help local hospitals."
Hannah Galbreth is in her third year of pharmacy school at Idaho State University, and has had past experience giving shots before.
"Last year last school year we gave 1,024 shots where a majority of those were flu shots."
But within the last month, the number of covid vaccines given has already been in the hundreds.
"This year currently we have given over 700 covid shots already."
Hannah hopes that her and her colleagues are able to do their part to help their local community.
"Just helping prepare students and get them ready for these covid clinics so that way we can help the health care community as well as future communities."
She says the job can be overwhelming at times, but it's worth the work considering what they are doing it for.
"It has been a little overwhelming but it's been awesome and rewarding to see that we can do so much impact on our community and just help out so much in so many different ways."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.