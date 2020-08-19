ISU students help solve mysteries of Gibson Jack Creek drainage

Along the Gibson Jack Trail just outside Pocatello, two students from Idaho State University have been doing some exciting research on the correlation between the drying out of streams and how it affects the quality of the water that eventually ends up in your home for consumption.
Alyssa DeSmit (just graduated from the ISU geosciences undergraduate program) and Thane Kindred (current graduate student at ISU) explain their roles in the research process.
DeSmit says, "My project is looking at the water chemistry of the Gibson Jack watershed. We're looking at electric conductivity which is a measurement of how many ions are in the water."
Kindred says, "My assignment has to do with whether it's wet or dry."
Since June, the two students have taken samples from hundreds of spots along Gibson Jack Creek measuring both the quantity and the quality of the water. While the two have different assignments, they have one end goal.
Sarah Godsey is an associate professor of geosciences at ISU and she is also leading the students in their research. She explains that end goal: "When and where streams dry can have a really big impact down stream on the quality of water that we drink. And so, what we're trying to do is really figure out exactly what it is about that drying pattern that influences water quality."
DeSmit, Kindred and Godsey are able to carry out this research thanks to the National Science Foundation's SARE program which is a five year, multimillion-dollar grant in which Idaho universities are participating.
The participation of the universities will help provide evidence-based information for future resource management and policies in a number of different fields.
The research at Gibson Jack Creek is in its infancy, but it could ultimately help shape future policies on how cities tap into high quality water throughout the year. Godsey adds, "So, turning on and off those different valves from the hill slope [waterhead] to the stream [waterhead] can have a pretty big impact on our downstream water quality. And so, that's the specific of what we're trying to figure out here."
The research is hard work (the students may spend over two hours hiking to an individual testing site) but has ignited a passion in both students. Kindred says, "I like drinking [water] and I like showering when I get home, all of which stream ecology is and what we're doing here is about." DeSmit adds, "It definitely makes me want to do more field work. So, that's a good thing. I do like hiking and doing the natural side of science."
DeSmit and Kindred's research will continue through fall and then it will pick back up next summer with new ISU students picking up where the two left off.
To read more on the students' research, please see the attached news release at the top of this article.
